People of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh are like brothers, says CJI Ramana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, remarking while hearing a petition on the dispute over Krishna waters between Telangana and AP, said people of the two States were like brothers. He hoped that the counsels of both the States would take the message to their respective governments and prevail over them to look for a solution through conciliation and not confrontation.

A petition filed by AP claiming Telangana was illegally utilising Krishna waters came up for hearing at the Supreme Court on Monday, August 2, 2021.

CS Vaidyanathan, representing Telangana, argued that there was no need for the court to hear arguments on the case since the Centre had already issued a gazette notification bringing all the projects on the two rivers under the control of the respective river management boards. But the AP counsel countered it, saying as the gazette notification would come into force only in October, the court should issue a direction that the notification should come into force immediately, to protect the interests of AP.

Justice Ramana suggested that the two governments should take enough care to not involve a third party in the resolution of the issue and adjourned the case to Wednesday. He said that the two States should explore all options for peaceful resolution of the disputes and eschew any attempt to go in for a showdown.