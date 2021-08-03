Strict Covid norms at statewide college admission tests in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days ahead of the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) and Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (Eamcet), the Higher Education Department officials said that all arrangements have been made to make sure social distancing is maintained at all 31 centres in the State and four centres in AP during and after the exams.

Candidates who have any Covid-19 symptoms or if they get it on the day of the exams can inform the officials so that alternative arrangements can be made to conduct the exams for such candidates, the officials added. As per the schedule, TS ECET-2021 will be held on Tuesday and Eamcet on Wednesday in two sessions.

Speaking to Express, TS ECET-2021 convener Dr Ch Venkata Ramuna Reddy said that in the wake of the pandemic, special measures have been taken to make sure Covid-19 guidelines are followed. “We have held several awareness sessions for the candidates this year in which we have advised them to wear double masks and make sure social distancing is followed. Meanwhile, we have sanitised all the examination centres and given special instructions to the staff to not allow gatherings at the centres,” he said.

“Candidates who are suffering from any symptoms can reach us with evidence of their illness, following which we will make special arrangements to conduct exams for them,” he added.Every year, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H) conducts the exam on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admissions into engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses.