Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar's padayatra postponed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the ongoing Parliament monsoon session, BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has postponed the inaugural day of his padayatra from August 9 to August 24.

Sanjay had planned his padayatra marking the anniversary of the Quit India Movement. However, his decision came in the wake of the BJP high command’s instruction to all its MPs that they should attend the Parliament session without fail. The saffron party is likely to issue a whip to its parliamentarians.

Speaking to Express, Sanjay said that the decision was also made for the convenience of BJP top leaders to attend his padayatra on the first day. He said that they are planning to invite Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda for the inaugural ceremony, which would be held at the Bhagyalakshmi Temple in Charminar. Sanjay’s proposed padayatra is gaining traction and the party top brass believe that it would help improve their prospects in the next general elections.