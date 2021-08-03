STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana cops identify body of slain Maoist, increase vigil along state border

Authorities have also deployed additional Greyhound sleuths and CRPF personnel along bordering villages to nab the escaped Maoists.

Security forces have reportedly received a tip-off that the extremists are gearing up to unleash violence in the State to avenge the encounter of their comrade.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A day after a Maoist activist was killed in an exchange of fire that took place between the special party police and the extremists in the forest area under Bodanalli village in Cherla mandal, Kothagudem district, the officials have identified the slain activist.

According to police officials, the deceased Maoist has been identified as Madavi Ungal alias Chotu, a resident of Puvarthi village in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh. He reportedly worked as a commander of the People’s Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) battalion no 1, with his brother Hidma. The slain activist’s body was handed over to his family members at Bhadrachalam Area Hospital.

In the meantime, the authorities concerned have tightened security and intensified combing operations in Maoist-hit villages along the State border, as the Martyrs’ Week will come to an end on Tuesday.

According to sources, the security forces have reportedly received a tip-off that the extremists are gearing up to unleash violence in the State to avenge the encounter of their comrade.

In wake of this situation, the authorities have deployed additional Greyhound sleuths and CRPF personnel along bordering villages to nab the escaped Maoists. Police have also increased vigil and are focused on carrying out vehicle checks at all places affected by Maoist menace in the Agency areas of Bhadrachalam. 
Express also learnt that the officials have stopped allowing people, who do not possess proper ID cards, from Chhattisgarh to enter Telangana.

Officials suspect that the Maoists won’t stay calm after Sunday’s encounter and that there will be retaliation. According to Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt and ASP G Vineetha, the security forces are on high alert and are going all out to avoid untoward incidents of all kind. 

