Telangana officials skip first joint meeting of panel from Godavari, Krishna river boards

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first joint meeting of the Coordination Committees of the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) and Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), which was held in Hyderabad on Tuesday, did not make much progress as Telangana officials skipped the meeting and Andhra Pradesh officials sought clarification on the procedures and projects from the central government on implementation of the Jal Shakti Ministry gazette notification.



Telangana officials, as expected, did not attend the meeting demanding that the full Board meetings be convened to discuss and implement the provisions of the Jal Shakti Ministry's gazette notification.



Officials of the Boards then held a meeting with AP officials who said that they need clarifications on including some irrigation projects in the gazette notification. They also sought information on the procedures on the implementation of the notification. The AP officials said that they would seek clarifications from the central government and till then the implementation of certain provisions should be postponed.

Board officials fixed certain timelines for paying seed money by the states and others and distributed the same in the meeting.

The Coordination Committee was formed to implement the gazette notification of the Jal Shakti Ministry, which brought 107 irrigation projects in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana under the jurisdiction of the GRMB and KRMB. The notification will be implemented from October 14, after which important projects in both states would be maintained by the respective boards.