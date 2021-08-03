Telangana records 591 Covid cases, 2 deaths

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 591 cases of Covid-19 on Monday, taking the active case tally to 8819 cases. There was a fall in active cases owing to 643 previously infected patients recovering from the virus. The day also saw two deaths, taking the pandemic’s toll in the State to 3,807.

The State conducted 1.07 lakh tests on the day and the highest cases were seen in Karimnagar with 75 infections, followed by GHMC area with 68 cases. The third most affected was Khammam with 58 cases. Meanwhile, Warangal recorded 51 cases.