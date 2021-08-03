Telangana's belt shops operated in full swing despite festival ban on liquor sale

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even though the Excise Department and city police issued a circular, preventing liquor shops, bars and restaurants from serving the customers in view of Ashada Bonalu, a number of ‘belt shops’ did illegal business and sold liquor in violation of rules.

The officials said they had ordered the closure of liquor shops, bars and restaurants on Sunday and Monday in view of Bonalu. “However, we noticed that some belt shops were running illegally and selling liquor at exorbitant prices. Taking it a serious offence, we have registered cases against these shops,” an Excise Department officials said. Both Excise and Police departments booked cases under City Police Act and Excise Acts and detaining a few culprits, including women.

The Excise Department officials stated that they had deployed special forces to conduct searches at liquor shops, bars and restaurants and detained some persons. “We will verify the indent numbers, batch number of seized bottles and purchases made by customers at certain shops. Based on findings of our inquiry, we will initiate action,” the Excise Department officials informed.