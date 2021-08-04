99.99% of Class X CBSE students pass in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana achieved a record-high pass percentage in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X results, which were announced on Tuesday. Of the 31,607 candidates who appeared this year, 31,605 candidates passed this year, taking the passing rate to 99.99 per cent up from last year’s 99.21.

This academic year, 17,503 boys and 14,104 girls had appeared for the exams, and unlike previous years, the pass percentage for both boys and girls is 99.99 per cent. Last year, girls had outscored boys with a pass percentage of 99.51 per cent, while it was 98.97 per cent for boys. The CBSE results were prepared based on an alternative means of assessment as the examinations couldn’t be conducted owing to the pandemic.

City schools elated

The results cheered most of the city’s schools as they many managed to score more than 90 per cent pass results. Army Public School Bolarum, Secunderabad, reported 100 per cent pass percentage. Shreyas Anand is the school topper with 97.6 per cent, followed closely by Aastha Shukla who scored 97.2 per cent and Muskan at 96.4 per cent. The Delhi Public School also witnessed 100 per cent results.

Smitha Govind, Principal, Army Public School Bolarum, Secunderabad, while congratulating all the Class X students, said, “ In a year where most schools grappled with multiple challenges, students have crossed every single obstacle and achieved a remarkable result.”