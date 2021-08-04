High hopes on development of Telangana's Palampet after Ramappa Temple's UNESCO nod

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The toddy tapping community forms a considerable majority in Palampet village of Mulugu district, where the Ramappa temple exists. After being inscribed with the World Heritage tag, new expectations are sprouting among the 200-odd toddy tapping families after the proposed development of the village under the Kakatiya Heritage Tourism Circuit.

Ramappa temple at Palampet village in Mulugu district | S Senbagapandiyan

Outside the temple, there are shops selling toys, bangles, tea and soft drinks. Though they are located at a safe distance from the boundary wall of the temple, they now face the possibility of being relocated. However, Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud assured shop-keepers on Tuesday that none of them would be at a loss and that the area would develop economically in the years to come.

As it was also announced that lands would be acquired in the village for the development of the site, toddy tappers are now wondering if they would be paid for losing their trees as well. “Land value has sky-rocketed after the temple got UNESCO’s recognition. People are coming to buy lands here at Rs 25-30 lakh per acre after the new development. If land is acquired for the development of the site, farmers would expect similar compensation and benefits,” said Raju, who hails from the toddy tapping community. Narsaiah, a toddy tapper, said that Neera Centres like those in Hyderabad could be set up in the village to cater to tourists.