Minister Harish Rao’s remarks on Eatala Rajender ‘inhuman’: BJP

HYDERABAD: Coming down heavily on Finance Minister T Harish Rao for stating that Eatala Rajender was “staging a drama” to campaign from a wheelchair ahead of the Huzurabad bypoll, BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao described the TRS leader’s comments as inhuman.

Speaking to the media, he said that in fact, it was the TRS that was synonymous with “dramas.”

“It was Harish Rao himself and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao who had raised curtains on dramas by claiming to end their lives for the cause of Telangana statehood movement. Harish Rao attempted to self-immolate during the Telangana movement but couldn’t do it as he didn’t have a matchbox,” the BJP leader said.

Raghunandan further said that the CM claimed to go on a hunger strike, but did not. “KCR announced that he would go on a hunger strike. But he drank juice in the hospital, and also took vitamin tablets and expensive injections. They instigated many innocent people to end their lives,” he added.