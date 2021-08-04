STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Most foodgrains supplied to Telangana left undistributed: State food distribution Minister to Lok Sabha

Karimnagar's BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar slammed the State government for not distributing the ration meant for the poor in view of the ongoing pandemic. 

Representational image of rice bags.

Representational image. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Major quantities of foodgrains supplied to Telangana under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) are left undistributed, Minister of State for Rural Development and Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday. 

In a written reply to a question asked by BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, she said that as many as 11,833 MT, 26,627.21 MT, and 6751.45 MT foodgrains under PMGKAY I, II and III schemes respectively lie with the Telangana State. During 2020, as many as 7.66 LMT of food grains and about 6.71 LMT during 2021 have been allocated to Telangana free of cost under the PMGKAY scheme.

Bandi Sanjay slammed the State government for not distributing the ration meant for the poor in the view of the ongoing pandemic. In a press release, he also demanded the State government to display the photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Fair Price Shops. 

Meanwhile, led by BJP State vice-president NVSS Prabhakar, scores of BJP cadre staged a protest at the office of the Assistant Civil Supplies Officer, Uppal, demanding distribution of rice.

BANDI SLAMS TS GOVT FOR NOT DISTRIBUTING GRAINS
After the reply to a question asked by Bandi Sanjay revealed that most foodgrains supplied to Telangana hadn’t been distributed, the Telangana BJP chief slammed the State government for the same.

