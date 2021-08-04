STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sub Inspector in Telangana's Mahabubabad suspended for rape bid on trainee cop 

As the accused and the survivor were travelling in a vehicle to reportedly conduct a raid, SI Srinivas Reddy made advances and she fought back, sustaining injuries. 

Published: 04th August 2021 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

According to sources, Srinivas Reddy forced the trainee into accompanying him to a secluded place on the pretext of conducting a raid.

According to sources, Srinivas Reddy forced the trainee into accompanying him to a secluded place on the pretext of conducting a raid.

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD/WARANGAL: In a heinous act, the Sub-Inspector (SI) of Maripeda police station in Mahabubabad district allegedly tried to rape a trainee woman SI attached to the same station late on Monday. The incident came to light on Tuesday, when the victim, belonging to the SC community, approached Warangal Police Commissioner Dr Tarun Joshi with a complaint. Maripeda SI Polireddy Srinivas Reddy has been under suspension since.

P Srinivas Reddy

According to sources, Srinivas Reddy forced the trainee into accompanying him to a secluded place on the pretext of conducting a raid on the makers of black jaggery, which is used for making illicitly distilled liquor (arrack). As they were travelling in a vehicle, he made advances and she fought back, sustaining injuries. The trainee SI managed to escape from Srinivas Reddy and rushed to her temporary residence in the mandal headquarters. On Tuesday, she told her parents what had happened.

They then lodged a complaint of rape attempt with the Commissioner, who set up an inquiry committee. The committee reported that the SI did, in fact, try to rape the trainee. Interestingly, the SI received an award of appreciation from the Mahabubabad SP on Tuesday morning for seizing 120 quintals of black jaggery. Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, a group of Mahila Congress workers staged a dharna when they were denied permission to make a representation to the DGP at his office, seeking action against the Srinivas Reddy.

