Telangana Food Commission questions high number of security card rejections

Officials have informed the Commission that 74 per cent of the total applications were accepted, and 2,98,119 ration cards were issued in the recent drive.

Published: 04th August 2021 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Ration cards.

Ration cards. (Representational image)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana State Food Commission (TSFC) has directed the Commissioner of Civil Supplies Department Anil Kumar to provide the reasons for rejecting the applications for food security cards. It has also asked him to enable such applicants to reapply if they were eligible.

The Commission suggested the applicants approach the District Grievance Redressal Officer (DGRO) if they had any objections. 

On Tuesday, TSFC chairman Kommula Tirumala Reddy inspected the command control at Civil Supplies Bhavan, Somajiguda. He reviewed the status of the issuance of new ration cards. 

Officials have informed the Commission that there were 4,97,389 applications for scrutiny and officials deemed 1,06,818 applications ineligible due to various reasons such as applicants not being ‘below the poverty line’. The officials have informed the Commission that 74 per cent of the total applications were accepted, and 2,98,119 ration cards were issued in the recent drive.

The Commission has directed the Civil Supplies Department to process the pending applications for adding new units into the existing food security cards within one month. It has also directed the Commissioner to conduct a social audit of the public distribution system and to conduct quality checks.

