STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana's Ramappa temple to be part of Kakatiya Tourism Circuit

Rs 3 crore had been spent for the Ramappa temple in the last three years by the Archaeological Survey of India, and the department was expecting Rs 15 crore more in the coming days.

Published: 04th August 2021 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Ramappa temple, which bagged the World Heritage Site tag on Sunday, July 25, 2021.

A view of the Ramappa temple, which bagged the World Heritage Site tag (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar has announced seven monuments, including the Ramappa temple, which would be included under the Kakatiya Tourism Circuit — a three-day package for domestic and international tourists. On Tuesday, Kumar said that the Bhuvanagiri Fort, Yadadri Temple, Thousand-Pillar Temple, Warangal Fort, Laknavaram Temple, Sammakka Sarakka shrine and Kaleshwaram would be included under the circuit, which will include travel, food and accommodation services. 

Kumar offered prayers to Lord Rudreshwara at the Ramappa Temple in Palampet on Tuesday, along with Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, Women, Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao, MP M Kavitha, and others. Addressing the media, he said the Tourism Department was also planning to revamp all Haritha hotels in the near future. 

Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud, along with other officials and leaders, visits the
Ramappa Temple in Mulugu district on Tuesday. (Photo | S SENBAGAPANDIYAN, EPS)

Talking about the development of Ramappa Temple, Srinivas Goud said that Rs 3 crore had been spent for the temple in the last three years by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and that the department was expecting Rs 15 crore more in the days to come. 

Assuring that proposals would be sent to the State government to obtaining maximum funds for the development of the Ramappa site, Goud urged Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy to announce `250 crore from the Centre for the development of the heritage site.  Dayakar Rao said that 27 acres of land which was under the ownership of Telangana State Seeds Development Corporation in Palampet needed to be transferred to the Tourism Department.

TEMPLE GOT WORLD HERITAGE TAG DUE TO KCR’S EFFORTS: GOUD
Had there been sincere efforts from the part of previous governments in the last 50 years, Ramappa Temple could have become as famous as the Taj Mahal, said Minister V Srinivas Goud on Tuesday. Addressing mediapersons, he said that it was only because of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s efforts after the formation of Telangana that officials rose to the occasion and worked for achieving the World Heritage Tag

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramappa temple Palampet Mugulu Kakatiya Tourism Circuit Telangana tourism Bhuvanagiri Fort Yadadri Temple Warangal Fort Laknavaram Temple Sammakka Sarakka shrine
India Matters
Kamalpreet Kaur, of India, competes in the women's discus throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian athletes’ below-par show in Tokyo Olympics not a surprise
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi (File | PTI)
BJP left red-faced as another ally Jitan Ram Manjhi demands probe into Pegasus snooping issue
Doubly vaxxed? You could still be a coronavirus carrier

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp