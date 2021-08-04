Telangana's Ramappa temple to be part of Kakatiya Tourism Circuit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar has announced seven monuments, including the Ramappa temple, which would be included under the Kakatiya Tourism Circuit — a three-day package for domestic and international tourists. On Tuesday, Kumar said that the Bhuvanagiri Fort, Yadadri Temple, Thousand-Pillar Temple, Warangal Fort, Laknavaram Temple, Sammakka Sarakka shrine and Kaleshwaram would be included under the circuit, which will include travel, food and accommodation services.

Kumar offered prayers to Lord Rudreshwara at the Ramappa Temple in Palampet on Tuesday, along with Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, Women, Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao, MP M Kavitha, and others. Addressing the media, he said the Tourism Department was also planning to revamp all Haritha hotels in the near future.

Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud, along with other officials and leaders, visits the

Ramappa Temple in Mulugu district on Tuesday. (Photo | S SENBAGAPANDIYAN, EPS)

Talking about the development of Ramappa Temple, Srinivas Goud said that Rs 3 crore had been spent for the temple in the last three years by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and that the department was expecting Rs 15 crore more in the days to come.

Assuring that proposals would be sent to the State government to obtaining maximum funds for the development of the Ramappa site, Goud urged Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy to announce `250 crore from the Centre for the development of the heritage site. Dayakar Rao said that 27 acres of land which was under the ownership of Telangana State Seeds Development Corporation in Palampet needed to be transferred to the Tourism Department.

TEMPLE GOT WORLD HERITAGE TAG DUE TO KCR’S EFFORTS: GOUD

Had there been sincere efforts from the part of previous governments in the last 50 years, Ramappa Temple could have become as famous as the Taj Mahal, said Minister V Srinivas Goud on Tuesday. Addressing mediapersons, he said that it was only because of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s efforts after the formation of Telangana that officials rose to the occasion and worked for achieving the World Heritage Tag