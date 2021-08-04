STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS, BJP have a secret deal: Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy

If the meeting between TRS leader Santosh Kumar and PM Modi was in the interests of Telangana, then why was it not made public till now, Congress MP Revanth Reddy questioned. 

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy alleged that Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was behind the decision by Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar to postpone his padayatra.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  TPCC chief and MP A Revanth Reddy alleged the existence of a ‘secret deal’ between the TRS and the BJP, in view of the meeting held between TRS MPs and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the first day of the Parliament’s Monsoon Session on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi, Revanth pointed out that not a single issue concerning Telangana was raised by TRS MPs during the Parliament’s session, and this tendency only strengthened the ‘secret deal’ idea. He alleged that TRS MPs led by J Santosh Kumar held a secret meeting with the PM. 

Congress MP Revanth Reddy rides a
bicycle to Parliament, in protest
against hike in petrol prices, in
Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

He demanded answers from TRS party chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as to why Santosh had held ‘one-on-one secretive talks’ with Modi, after other MPs had left. If the meeting was in the interests of Telangana, then why was it not made public till now, he questioned. 

The TPCC chief also alleged that Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was behind the decision by Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar to postpone his padayatra. “Perhaps the decision was taken following communication between Kishan Reddy and Modi,” he said. 

While referring to these developments, Revanth said K Chandrasekhar Rao’s pro-Centre decisions were causing damage to Telangana’s prospects. “KCR has submitted himself to Modi, to avoid inviting trouble from the Centre over his scams. Now, the TRS has turned into a front for BJP,” he added.

