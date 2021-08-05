STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

144 IPS probationers to pass out of Hyderabad's National Police Academy

Entire training focused on the attitude of officers, the police academy chief said. Minister of State Nityanand Rai is expected to review the passing out parade.

Published: 05th August 2021 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Twenty-three of the 144 IPS probationers are women.

Twenty-three of the 144 IPS probationers are women. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  After around 102 weeks of rigorous training, 144 IPS probationers of the 2019 batch, along with 34 trainers from four friendly nations of  Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives and Mauritius, will be passing out from the prestigious Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) at Hyderabad on Friday, August 6, 2021. Minister of State (Home) Nityanand Rai will review the passing out parade. 

Twenty-three of the 144 IPS probationers are women. While four officers each are allotted to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh cadre, one of the probationers belongs to Kashmir Valley.

SVPNPA Director Atul Karwal with trophy winners of the 2019 batch IPS probationers
and foreign officer trainees, at the Academy on Wednesday

Briefing the media at the passing out parade curtain raiser event at the academy on Wednesday, SVPNPA Director Atul Karwal said that the main focus of the entire training was on the attitude of the officers. “The indoor and outdoor exposures were planned accordingly so that the candidates when they go to their places of posting, display integrity, commitment and dedication to the office and compassion and empathy towards victims, especially women and children who approach them.” A survey on Training Needs Analysis (TNA) was also conducted across the country covering 8,000 people with 12,000 responses to improve the attitude aspects.

Atul Karwal, SVPNPA Director

Due to the attitude issues, the Police Department has gained a negative image and it has become a major concern. “Changing the image of the Police Department and the attitude is a continuous process and the candidates were taken through various modules related to it during the training.

Even the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister, during their interactions, stressed on it,” he added. In view of the increasing drone incidents in the country, DGP Punjab Police Dinkar Gupta interacted with the probationers and had extensive discussions on the issue. Further, there was also more focus on cybercrimes. The modules have also been increased in these lines. “We also have an MoU with Telangana police and get to work on live cases reported to them,” he added.

Speaking about the presence of women in the uniformed forces, Karwal said the number of women in these areas is gradually increasing. “Women, given the right opportunity,  will even outperform their male counterparts.”In an attempt to reach out to more nations and get a chance to train their police forces, the SVPNPA is in talks with France and Russia. A senior officer said that the talks in this line are still at an initial stage.

4 probationers  each for TS & AP

Of the 144 IPS probationers who will pass out of the SVPNPA on Friday, four each are allotted to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Telangana cadre
Sadhana Rashmi Perumal from Telangana
Kekan Sudhir Ramnath from Maharashtra
Akshansh Yadav from Uttar Pradesh
Ashok Kumar from Uttarakhand
Andhra Pradesh Cadre
Adhiraj Singh Rana from Chandigarh
Kommi Prathap Sivakishore from Andhra Pradesh
KV Maheswara Reddy from Andhra Pradesh
Prerna Kumar from Uttar Pradesh

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy SVPNPA 2019 IPS probationers Minister of State Home Nityanand Rai Telangana IPS cadre Andhra Pradesh IPS cadre
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp