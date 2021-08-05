144 IPS probationers to pass out of Hyderabad's National Police Academy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After around 102 weeks of rigorous training, 144 IPS probationers of the 2019 batch, along with 34 trainers from four friendly nations of Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives and Mauritius, will be passing out from the prestigious Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) at Hyderabad on Friday, August 6, 2021. Minister of State (Home) Nityanand Rai will review the passing out parade.

Twenty-three of the 144 IPS probationers are women. While four officers each are allotted to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh cadre, one of the probationers belongs to Kashmir Valley.

SVPNPA Director Atul Karwal with trophy winners of the 2019 batch IPS probationers

and foreign officer trainees, at the Academy on Wednesday

Briefing the media at the passing out parade curtain raiser event at the academy on Wednesday, SVPNPA Director Atul Karwal said that the main focus of the entire training was on the attitude of the officers. “The indoor and outdoor exposures were planned accordingly so that the candidates when they go to their places of posting, display integrity, commitment and dedication to the office and compassion and empathy towards victims, especially women and children who approach them.” A survey on Training Needs Analysis (TNA) was also conducted across the country covering 8,000 people with 12,000 responses to improve the attitude aspects.

Atul Karwal, SVPNPA Director

Due to the attitude issues, the Police Department has gained a negative image and it has become a major concern. “Changing the image of the Police Department and the attitude is a continuous process and the candidates were taken through various modules related to it during the training.

Even the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister, during their interactions, stressed on it,” he added. In view of the increasing drone incidents in the country, DGP Punjab Police Dinkar Gupta interacted with the probationers and had extensive discussions on the issue. Further, there was also more focus on cybercrimes. The modules have also been increased in these lines. “We also have an MoU with Telangana police and get to work on live cases reported to them,” he added.

Speaking about the presence of women in the uniformed forces, Karwal said the number of women in these areas is gradually increasing. “Women, given the right opportunity, will even outperform their male counterparts.”In an attempt to reach out to more nations and get a chance to train their police forces, the SVPNPA is in talks with France and Russia. A senior officer said that the talks in this line are still at an initial stage.

4 probationers each for TS & AP

Of the 144 IPS probationers who will pass out of the SVPNPA on Friday, four each are allotted to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Telangana cadre

Sadhana Rashmi Perumal from Telangana

Kekan Sudhir Ramnath from Maharashtra

Akshansh Yadav from Uttar Pradesh

Ashok Kumar from Uttarakhand

Andhra Pradesh Cadre

Adhiraj Singh Rana from Chandigarh

Kommi Prathap Sivakishore from Andhra Pradesh

KV Maheswara Reddy from Andhra Pradesh

Prerna Kumar from Uttar Pradesh