Congress likely to field SC candidate in Telangana's Huzurabad bypoll

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the BJP and TRS are planning to give tickets to BC candidates in the Huzurabad bypoll, the Congress is said to be pondering on fielding an SC candidate in the Assembly segment. During a meeting held here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy to discuss the strategy to be adopted for the byelection, Congress leaders deliberated on giving the ticket to an SC candidate, especially considering their population in the constituency.

TPCC president and Congress MP A Revanth Reddy at a review meeting at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday | R V K Rao

One of the names discussed during the meeting was that of Kavvampalli Satyanarayana, the Karimnagar DCC president who is a doctor by profession. However, Revanth entrusted the responsibility of recommending the name of the right candidate to former Deputy Chief Minister Damodara Rajanarsimha and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar.

Urging his party men to remain disciplined and avoid internal squabbling to ensure the party’s victory in Huzurabad, the TPCC chief warned that anyone who works against the party’s interest would face disciplinary action.



Adilabad ST leaders join Cong

Amid much fanfare, several ST leaders from Adilabad quit the TRS and BJP and joined the Congress in the presence of Revanth Reddy on Wednesday. Prominent among them is the State president of Adivasi Students Union Vedma Bojju, an alleged victim of police harassment. Speaking on the occasion, Revanth alleged that the TRS government deprived STs of their rights.