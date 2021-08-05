STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
For IPS probationer topper Shreya Gupta, welfare of personnel is top priority

Shreya Gupta, who cleared civils in the first attempt, previously worked as an inspector in the Customs Department.

Shreya Gupta, allotted to Tamil Nadu cadre, completed her Masters in English Literature and is also an athlete.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Shreya Gupta, second topper among the IPS probationers, hails from a middle-class family and she says that welfare of personnel in her care, both in physical and mental aspects, is her top priority. The young probationer, for whom her parents are a great inspiration as they gave her good education, says: “If we are good in these aspects, we can do justice to our job and serve people the right way.”

Four days ago, when she was the master of ceremonies at a virtual interaction with the probationers, the Prime Minister started the session with Tamil greeting ‘vanakkam’. Shreya says that one word gave a lot of confidence and inspiration for her to carry forward the programme. This Delhi girl, allotted to Tamil Nadu cadre, completed her Masters in English Literature and is also an athlete. She likes to read. Though she still has an option to try for IAS, she does not want to do so. “Though it is also to serve the people, I always had a passion for the uniform,” she says.

