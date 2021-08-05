Forum for Good Governance urges Governor to ensure Hyderabad civic body gets sufficient funds

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has requested Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to direct the Chief Secretary or Finance Secretary to take action on the recommendations of the State Finance Commission (FFC) and see that sufficient funds are released to the GHMC, so that it can attend to urgent civic amenities.

In a letter on Wednesday, FGG secretary M Padmanabha Reddy told the Governor that the FFC had recommended the transfer of 11 per cent of the State revenue to local bodies. The State did not take any action on the recommendations of the FFC, which is a violation of the Constitution, said Reddy.