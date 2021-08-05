STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KCR has spent Rs 150 crore in cash for Huzurabad bypolls, setting dangerous precedent: Eatala

He alleged that CM K Chandrasekhar Rao was misusing official machinery and has engaged hundreds of cops in mufti. Each of these men is trying to coerce families to vote for the ruling party, he said.

Published: 05th August 2021 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Eatala Rajender alleged that CM KCR was damaging State’s politics with his ‘corrupt’ attitude.

BJP leader Eatala Rajender (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Saying the TRS was setting a dangerous precedent in order to win the Huzurabad bypolls, former Health Minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender alleged that the party has already spent Rs 150 crore in cash for leaders, apart from showering sops in the form of implementing different schemes in the constituency.  

Addressing the media following his discharge from Apollo Hospitals in Jubilee Hills after undergoing knee surgery, he held that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was misusing official machinery and has engaged hundreds of cops in mufti. Each of these men is trying to coerce families to vote for the ruling party, he said. “In contrast to other political parties which lay bare trust in people, KCR relies on money,” he alleged.

On the TRS’s decision to nominate former Congress leader Padi Kaushik Reddy as MLC, Eatala lamented that the party which came to power harping on Telangana pride was nominating a man who was involved in the Manukota stone attack. “It pains me, as those who opposed the Telangana movement now enjoy top positions in the government. Being KCR’s man during the 2018 elections, he tried to damage my prospects and this would be gift for him,” he claimed.

Denying rumours that he was faking the knee surgery, Eatala explained that he was a ‘serious politician’ and not a ‘drama man’. “My only weapon in this election would be winning the hearts of people by meeting them. Following medical advice, I shall take up a padayatra in a few days, which is the only option I have. It is high time that people teach a lesson to KCR,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao KCR Eatala Rajender
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp