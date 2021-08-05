KCR has spent Rs 150 crore in cash for Huzurabad bypolls, setting dangerous precedent: Eatala

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Saying the TRS was setting a dangerous precedent in order to win the Huzurabad bypolls, former Health Minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender alleged that the party has already spent Rs 150 crore in cash for leaders, apart from showering sops in the form of implementing different schemes in the constituency.

Addressing the media following his discharge from Apollo Hospitals in Jubilee Hills after undergoing knee surgery, he held that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was misusing official machinery and has engaged hundreds of cops in mufti. Each of these men is trying to coerce families to vote for the ruling party, he said. “In contrast to other political parties which lay bare trust in people, KCR relies on money,” he alleged.

On the TRS’s decision to nominate former Congress leader Padi Kaushik Reddy as MLC, Eatala lamented that the party which came to power harping on Telangana pride was nominating a man who was involved in the Manukota stone attack. “It pains me, as those who opposed the Telangana movement now enjoy top positions in the government. Being KCR’s man during the 2018 elections, he tried to damage my prospects and this would be gift for him,” he claimed.

Denying rumours that he was faking the knee surgery, Eatala explained that he was a ‘serious politician’ and not a ‘drama man’. “My only weapon in this election would be winning the hearts of people by meeting them. Following medical advice, I shall take up a padayatra in a few days, which is the only option I have. It is high time that people teach a lesson to KCR,” he added.