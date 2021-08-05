Special police drive in Telangana's Karimnagar over Covid protocol

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: With the fear of an impending Covid-19 third wave looming large, the Police Department has initiated a special drive to ensure the implementation of pandemic norms in public places.

As part of this, a team of personnel, led by Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana, toured the busiest parts of Karimnagar city and interacted with shop owners and street vendors to spread awareness among them on the need to wear masks in public places, on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

The officials went around areas such as the Venkateshwara temple, the vegetable market, Tower Circle and Rajiv Chowk. During the drive, the officials noticed that a lot of people did not have masks on and were using towels or handkerchiefs instead.

Noticing this, the Commissioner urged them to purchase proper masks, saying the new variants of Covid-19 were more deadly. The CP also instructed business establishments not to sell goods to those who don’t have masks. After noticing that several business establishments have encroached footpaths, the police officials said that they will, along with MCK authorities, organise a special drive to crack the whip on encroachers.