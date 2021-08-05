YSR Telangana party flag to be hoisted in all villages: YS Sharmila

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an attempt to take the newly launched YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) to every household, party president YS Sharmila has called for a “Urura YSR Jenda Panduga” (roughly translated as YSR party flag for every village) from Thursday.

She has asked her party leaders to hoist the YSRTP flag in each village and mandal of the State. Meanwhile, Sharmila will hold a meeting with key leaders and Parliamentary convenors and co-convenors at the party office in Lotus Pond to chalk out a strategy to increase the party’s presence in the State.