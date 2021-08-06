Denied new clothes, Telangana girl kills herself

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a shocking incident, a girl killed herself by consuming pesticide after her parents refused to buy her new clothes. The deceased minor has been identified as N Shirisha, 15, a resident of Appapalli village in Kumrambheem-Asifabad district.

According to police, Shirisha, a Class 10 student, asked her parents to buy her new clothes on Thursday. When the parents told the girl that they will take her for shopping the next day, Shirisha adamantly demanded that they buy her new clothes the very same day. However, her parents refused to do so.

Upset over this, Shirisha took a bottle of pesticide, went to a nearby farm and consumed it. Though she was rushed to a nearby hospital, the girl died while undergoing treatment. Asifabad police have registered a case.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)