Electoral roll revision from August 9 in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India announced the special summary revision of photo electoral rolls with reference to January 1, 2022, as the qualifying date and finalised the schedule for taking up the SSR 2022 in Telangana. The revision activities, which includes removal of all multiple entries, logical errors, house to house verification through, proper formation of sections and rationalisation of polling stations, will be taken up from August 9 to October 31.

Publication of integrated draft electoral roll will be on November 1. The period for filing claims and objections will be from November 1 to 30. Disposal of claims and objections will be completed by December 20. Final electoral rolls will be published on January 5, 2022.

All the eligible citizens who attain 18 years of age as of January 1, 2022, can file their applications for enrolment, objections and correction till November 30. Applications can also be submitted online at www.nvsp.in.