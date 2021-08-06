Public health director wants 9000 Covid tests in Telangana's Karimnagar per day

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao, along with CMO OSD D Gangadhar, visited the Jammikunta PHC in Karimnagar on Thursday. The DPH said that in view of the increased political activity in the district, Covid-19 cases have been increasing in Huzurabad division. He directed district officials to intensify Covid control measures and stressed the need to conduct nearly 9,000 Covid tests in the district every day.

582 new cases, 3 deaths in TS

Telangana recorded 582 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday. On the same day, 638 individuals recovered from the virus, taking active cases to 8,744. Three deaths were recorded, taking toll to 3,817.