Revenue staff plan to protect government lands in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the High Court directions, the Revenue Department officials have decided to conduct a meeting with all senior officials from mandal-level to district-level in order to conduct a survey on government lands. According to sources, the Revenue Department officials, who have already collected details of government lands located in their respective districts, have decided to invite land administration department officials to the meeting to chalk out plans to prevent encroachments.

“After new districts were formed, the Revenue officials have collected details of assigned and government lands as well as those allotted to different institutions. Based on the survey numbers, the same details were recorded on the government’s portal. However, some lands belonging to the government have been encroached by creating fake documents by private persons. The tahsildar office staff refused to issue NOCs to start constructions,” an official said. Sources said senior officials have asked the tahsildars to be ready with the soft copies of the details of government lands and instructed them to attend a meeting to be held soon to review the situation.

