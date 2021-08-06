Telangana asks Centre to reopen Cement Corporation plant in Adilabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for IT, Industries and Commerce KT Rama Rao has written a letter to Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey, requesting him for the reopening of the closed down unit of the Cement Corporation of India (CCI) in Adilabad. KTR stated that the issue was earlier brought to the notice of Pandey’s predecessors, but no favourable decision has been made in the matter. He said that the CCI Adilabad commenced production in 1984 with an initial cost of Rs 47 crore.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao and MLA Shanampudi

Saidireddy with the managements of cement

factories in Huzurnagar on Thursday

The plant is located in an area of 772 acres on the outskirts of Adilabad town and has a township of 170 acres with about 400 quarters. KTR highlighted that the erstwhile plant has a live mining lease in an area of about 1,500 acres with limestone deposits of about 48 million tonnes. The unit also has a power supply connection of 32 KVA and water availability for the plant.

Review on industries dept

Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao has instructed officials to expedite the shifting of industries to outside the ORR and suggested that they prepare comprehensive information about industries in the city. Rama Rao asked officials to prepare pollution control measures in new industries and work with PCB. He also discussed on investment proposals and its progress in the State with respective directors from various departments in the industry.