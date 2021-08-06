STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana asks Centre to reopen Cement Corporation plant in Adilabad

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao highlighted that the erstwhile plant has a live mining lease in an area of about 1,500 acres with limestone deposits of about 48 million tonnes.

Published: 06th August 2021 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao has instructed officials to expedite the shifting of industries to outside the ORR.

Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao has instructed officials to expedite the shifting of industries to outside the ORR. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for IT, Industries and Commerce KT Rama Rao has written a letter to Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey, requesting him for the reopening of the closed down unit of the Cement Corporation of India (CCI) in Adilabad. KTR stated that the issue was earlier brought to the notice of Pandey’s predecessors, but no favourable decision has been made in the matter. He said that the CCI Adilabad commenced production in 1984 with an initial cost of Rs 47 crore. 

IT Minister KT Rama Rao and MLA Shanampudi
Saidireddy with the managements of cement
factories in Huzurnagar on Thursday

The plant is located in an area of 772 acres on the outskirts of Adilabad town and has a township of 170 acres with about 400 quarters. KTR highlighted that the erstwhile plant has a live mining lease in an area of about 1,500 acres with limestone deposits of about 48 million tonnes. The unit also has a power supply connection of 32 KVA and water availability for the plant. 

Review on industries dept
Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao has instructed officials to expedite the shifting of industries to outside the ORR and suggested that they prepare comprehensive information about industries in the city. Rama Rao asked officials to prepare pollution control measures in new industries and work with PCB. He also discussed on investment proposals and its progress in the State with respective directors from various departments in the industry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IT Industries Minister KT Rama Rao Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey Cement Corporation of India CCI Adilabad
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp