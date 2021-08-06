STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana not to attend Godavari river Board meet on August 9

Meanwhile, Telangana officials urged the Krishna River Management Board to visit the Rayalaseema Project and submit a report to the National Green Tribunal on August 9. 

Godavari flood water at Dowleswaram Barrage in East Godavari district.

Godavari flood water at Dowleswaram Barrage in East Godavari district. (Representational image | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State irrigation officials have informed the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) that they would not be able to attend the emergency meeting of the Board scheduled on August 9 as they have to attend two cases — one in Supreme Court and the other in the NGT — on the same day. 

“It is not possible to attend the Board meeting. Further, the next date may be fixed in consultation with the Special Chief Secretary of Irrigation at the earliest possible time,” Telangana Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief (ENC) C Muralidhar said in a letter to the GRMB chairman on Thursday. Meanwhile, TS officials urged the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to visit the Rayalaseema Project and submit a report to the NGT on August 9. 

The TS ENC said in his letter to the KRMB chairman that Andhra Pradesh’s objections over the inclusion of a CWC officer (belonging to Telangana) in the KRMB fact-finding team was “unfortunate and unethical.” 

Jal Shakti Ministry lauds Mission Kakatiya

The Ministry of Jal Shakti in a statement on Thursday lauded the Telangana government’s Mission Kakatiya in its efforts in water conservation. While indicating the water levels, the Ministry said that 549 wells were analysed for a decade-long water level fluctuation with mean (November, 2010 to 2019, and November 2020 in Telangana). Of the 549 wells, the rise in water level up to two metres was observed in 200 wells.

