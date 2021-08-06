STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

To pre-empt Opposition, TRS supremo KCR rushed Dalit Bandhu launch ahead of Huzurabad polls

With both Eatala Rajender and K Chandrasekhar Rao expected to be in Huzurabad soon, the political heat over the upcoming bypoll is soaring, even before its date is announced.

Published: 06th August 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Going by the buzz in political circles, the Election Commission of India (ECI) may announce the schedule for the Huzurabad bypoll any day. That is the reason why Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao pre-empted the Opposition by launching Dalit Bandhu in a hurry in Vasalamarri village of Yadadri-Bhongir district on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The money for the scheme was released on Thursday, after which the entire SC population in Vasalamarri, in Alair segment, erupted with joy. Now, the entire focus has shifted to the Huzurabad segment and all political leaders are eagerly waiting for the ECI to announce the schedule for the bypoll.

Initially, Rao wanted to launch Dalit Bandhu in Huzurabad. However, some NGOs and leaders lodged complaints with the ECI, alleging that the scheme was being launched only with an eye on the upcoming bypolls. Due to this, Rao changed his plans and snubbed his opponents.

As Dalit Bandhu has already been launched, it will now become an ongoing scheme and no one can stop its implementation in the Huzurabad Assembly segment, a TRS leader said. “The Chief Minister will not launch schemes for the sake of an election. Rao has launched several schemes and implemented them, even when there were no elections,” government Whip Gongidi Sunitha said on Thursday. 

Meanwhile, ‘khabadar’ (beware) was the single-word warning issued by TRS MLA Guvvala Balaraju to Opposition leaders who, he said, were trying to stop the implementation of the scheme. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister is scheduled to visit the Huzurabad segment on August 16 and announce the number of beneficiaries of the scheme. Former Minister Eatala Rajender, who was discharged from a hospital after undergoing surgery on his knee, also left for Huzurabad. With this, the political heat over the upcoming bypoll in Huzurabad is once again soaring.

FACE-OFF IN HUZURABAD
With both Eatala Rajender and K Chandrasekhar Rao expected to be in Huzurabad soon, the political heat over the upcoming bypoll is soaring, even before its date is announced.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Huzurabad bypoll byelection Election Commission of India Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Dalit Bandhu scheme Eatala Rajender
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp