To pre-empt Opposition, TRS supremo KCR rushed Dalit Bandhu launch ahead of Huzurabad polls

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Going by the buzz in political circles, the Election Commission of India (ECI) may announce the schedule for the Huzurabad bypoll any day. That is the reason why Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao pre-empted the Opposition by launching Dalit Bandhu in a hurry in Vasalamarri village of Yadadri-Bhongir district on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The money for the scheme was released on Thursday, after which the entire SC population in Vasalamarri, in Alair segment, erupted with joy. Now, the entire focus has shifted to the Huzurabad segment and all political leaders are eagerly waiting for the ECI to announce the schedule for the bypoll.

Initially, Rao wanted to launch Dalit Bandhu in Huzurabad. However, some NGOs and leaders lodged complaints with the ECI, alleging that the scheme was being launched only with an eye on the upcoming bypolls. Due to this, Rao changed his plans and snubbed his opponents.

As Dalit Bandhu has already been launched, it will now become an ongoing scheme and no one can stop its implementation in the Huzurabad Assembly segment, a TRS leader said. “The Chief Minister will not launch schemes for the sake of an election. Rao has launched several schemes and implemented them, even when there were no elections,” government Whip Gongidi Sunitha said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, ‘khabadar’ (beware) was the single-word warning issued by TRS MLA Guvvala Balaraju to Opposition leaders who, he said, were trying to stop the implementation of the scheme. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister is scheduled to visit the Huzurabad segment on August 16 and announce the number of beneficiaries of the scheme. Former Minister Eatala Rajender, who was discharged from a hospital after undergoing surgery on his knee, also left for Huzurabad. With this, the political heat over the upcoming bypoll in Huzurabad is once again soaring.

FACE-OFF IN HUZURABAD

