Woman roughs up cop husband over illicit affair in Telangana's Kothagudem 

By Express News Service

KOTHAGUDEM: Enraged by his illicit affair with another person, a woman thrashed her husband and handed him over to the police, in Palvancha town on Thursday. According to sources, the man is a sixth battalion (Chatakonda) constable.

The woman, Swapna, hailing from Mahabubabad district, married Gaddam Rajesh a few years back. They also have a six-year-old child. However, quarrels started erupting between them soon afterwards. Sources say that Rajesh used to physically abuse Swapna. A case pertaining to this is still pending in court. Meanwhile, he left the house and started living with another woman. They were reportedly in a relationship. On Thursday, Swapna caught the two red-handed, roughed the man up and handed him over to the police.