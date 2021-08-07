43-year-old home guard dies of Covid in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ch Sudhakar Reddy, a home guard deputed to SR Nagar police station of Hyderabad, died of Covid-19. He was undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital. The SR Nagar police station staff gave Rs 1.50 lakh cash to his family.

Sudhakar (43) had been ill and on Thursday, his son shifted him to Gandhi Hospital for treatment. While undergoing treatment, he took an RAT test and was found to be negative for Covid. An RT-PCR test showed Sudhakar to be Covid-positive on Friday and he also had lung infection.

He breathed his last minutes later. Inquiries revealed Sudhakar had a brain tumour, BP and diabetes for the past two years. Sudhakar joined the service in 1998 and was working at SR Nagar from 2019. He is survived by wife Swapna, son Anirudh and daughter Ujjaini.