50,000 government jobs in Telangana categorised as per zonal system

On Friday, one more step forward was taken towards filling up of 50,000 government jobs in the State. The posts are categorised into district, zonal and multi-zonal by all the departments.

Published: 07th August 2021 08:29 AM

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Friday, one more step forward was taken towards filling up of 50,000 government jobs in the State. The posts are categorised into district, zonal and multi-zonal by all the departments. With this the Cabinet in its next meeting may give its nod for the issuance of notifications.The posts available in each department were organised in accordance with the provisions under para 3 of the Presidential Order, 2018. As per the new zonal system, the government will fill up 95 per cent jobs with local youths. As the posts were categorised, the notification will be issued for the vacant posts. For example, for district cadre posts, only youths from that particular district are eligible to apply. For zonal and multi-zonal posts, the youths living in the districts, which fall under the respective zone or multi-zone, can apply. 

Around 80 GOs were issued, categorising the posts, by the State government. In Industries Department, the posts organised into district cadres were:  Junior Assistant (Local Cadre), Junior Steno (Local Cadre), Typist (Local Cadre), Sanitary Worker (Local Cadre), Watchmen (Local Cadre), Office Subordinate (Local Cadre), Sweeper (Local Cadre) and Sevak. 

The posts organised into Zonal Cadre are: Superintendent (Local Cadre), Industrial Promotion Officer (Non Techl), Senior Assistant (Local Cadre) and Senior Steno (Local Cadre). The posts organised into Multi-Zonal Cadre are: Assistant Director, Industrial Promotion Officer and Cooperative Sub-Registrar (Local Cadre).

Telangana government jobs
