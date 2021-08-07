Centre to the rescue of Telugus in Gulf nations

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : TRS Rajya Sabha MP KR Suresh Reddy met Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan at the latter’s office in New Delhi on Friday and requested him to take steps to rescue Telanganites who went missing in Gulf countries. The Parliamentarian was accompanied by NRI Rights Vedika President K Narasimha Naidu and Malaysia Telugu Association president Shanthi Priya.

According to sources, the Union Minister responded positively to the request of the delegation and has agreed to take necessary steps to trace and bring back such persons who disappeared in Gulf countries.

The Minister also assured that he will appoint a committee to look into the matter, apart from establishing a special board for NRI welfare.

When K Narasimha Naidu explained to him the hardships being faced by NRIs, the Minister promised to ensure the implementation of all International Labour Organisation laws. They also requested him to reprimand companies from keeping the passports of employees. When Suresh Reddy informed the Minister that the embassies have not been responding to their letters, Muraleedharan said that his office will give proper instructions to the embassies concerned.