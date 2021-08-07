CPI (ML) backs tribal women sent to remand over Forest Department complaint in Khammam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: After 18 tribal women, including three lactating mothers, were sent to remand in Khammam district over a complaint filed by the Forest Department, the CPI (ML) New Democracy party slammed the Forest and police departments for the development.

State joint secretary Potu Ranga Rao and leader G Venkateswara Rao alleged that the police had registered a murder case against women who were not in a position to attack anyone. They faulted the Forest and police officials’ attitude towards women, especially their treatment of the lactating mothers who they said could not have had the strength to attack anyone.

They alleged that the local forest range officer had forced the police to register cases under Section 307 of the IPC. They said the arrested people were podu cultivators who were raising crops in their small land holdings, but forest officials were harassing them, contending that the land belonged to the department. “The Forest officials are not taking any action against those who have influence, even though they raise crops on lands that belong to the Forest Department,” they said.

Ranga Rao demanded that the State government file cases against forest rangers under the SC and ST Act, 1989 for abusing tribals and SC women when the latter were pleading to be left alone by the forest rangers.