STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

CPI (ML) backs tribal women sent to remand over Forest Department complaint in Khammam

State joint secretary Potu Ranga Rao and leader G Venkateswara Rao alleged that the police had registered a murder case against women who were not in a position to attack anyone.

Published: 07th August 2021 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

CPIM

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM:  After 18 tribal women, including three lactating mothers, were sent to remand in Khammam district over a complaint filed by the Forest Department, the CPI (ML) New Democracy party slammed the Forest and police departments for the development.

State joint secretary Potu Ranga Rao and leader G Venkateswara Rao alleged that the police had registered a murder case against women who were not in a position to attack anyone. They faulted the Forest and police officials’ attitude towards women, especially their treatment of the lactating mothers who they said could not have had the strength to attack anyone.

They alleged that the local forest range officer had forced the police to register cases under Section 307 of the IPC. They said the arrested people were podu cultivators who were raising crops in their small land holdings, but forest officials were harassing them, contending that the land belonged to the department. “The Forest officials are not taking any action against those who have influence, even though they raise crops on lands that belong to the Forest Department,” they said.

Ranga Rao demanded that the State government file cases against forest rangers under the SC and ST Act, 1989  for abusing tribals and SC women when the latter were pleading to be left alone by the forest rangers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G Venkateswara Rao CPI (ML) tribal women Khammam
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp