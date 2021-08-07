FGG requests Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to review sheep distribution scheme

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Forum for Good Governance (FGG), on Friday, requested Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to direct the Chief Secretary to evaluate the sheep distribution scheme so that the mistakes that happened in the first phase of the programme would not happen in the second phase. The evaluation is also necessary to know whether the intended benefits of the scheme have been achieved or not, FGG secretary M Padmanabha Reddy said in a letter to the Governor. “The tax payers have a right to know the facts about the sheep distribution programme,” he added.

“In some cases, sheep from one village was shifted to other villages in the name of fresh distribution. Unhealthy and old sheep were purchased and distributed. When negative media reports starting appearing, around 24 officers involved in the irregularity were suspended,” Reddy said in the letter. He added that many beneficiaries who received sheep units in the first phase had sold them.

NO CONCERN FOR SHEEP QUALITY

The Forum for Good Governance secretary said that the distribution scheme was solely target oriented, with little concern to the quality of sheep being distributed in the State