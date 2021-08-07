Four each from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh secure 100 NTA score

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday night, declared JEE Main session 3 results 2021. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are among the top States in the country, with the maximum number of candidates with a full 100 percentile NTA score.

Out of 17 candidates from the entire country, who secured 100 NTA scores, four each are from Telangana and Andhra, followed by two from Delhi NCR, and two from Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, each.

The candidates who have secured 100 score are Velavalli Venkata Karthikeya Sai Vydhik, Josyula Venkata Aditya, Polu Lakshmi Lokesh Reddy, and Madur Adarsh Reddy. Additionally, around eight other candidates from Telangana scored 99.99 per cent in the exams.

The final answer key for the exam was released the night before to allow students to calculate their raw marks. Despite the links being available, many candidates in the city, till late Friday night had complained of facing errors while checking their scores. The results can be checked on the website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.