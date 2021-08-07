STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Loan waived: Ryots to get SMSes after Independence Day

 Farmers will get SMSes in the name of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao once the crop loan is waived.

Published: 07th August 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Farmers will get SMSes in the name of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao once the crop loan is waived. The State government will deposit Rs 2,006 crore in the bank accounts of around 6 lakh farmers towards the crop loan waiver. Crop loans between Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 will be waived from August 16 onwards. At a review meeting with bankers on Friday at BRKR Bhavan, Finance Minister T Harish Rao directed officials to send SMSes that the crop loans up to Rs 50,000 have been waived off with the Chief Minister’s name. 

Besides, SMSes would be sent that the farmers are eligible for fresh loans. Once, the loans were waived, fresh crop loans should be provided to the farmers, Harish told the bankers. The CM would formally announce the crop loan waiver up to Rs 50,000 on August 15 and it would be implemented from the following day, Harish said. Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, Principal Finance Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and others were present in the meeting. Meanwhile, the State government on Friday released Rs 800 crore for Rythu Bima (insurance to farmers) for this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana government crop loan Farmers
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp