Loan waived: Ryots to get SMSes after Independence Day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Farmers will get SMSes in the name of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao once the crop loan is waived. The State government will deposit Rs 2,006 crore in the bank accounts of around 6 lakh farmers towards the crop loan waiver. Crop loans between Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 will be waived from August 16 onwards. At a review meeting with bankers on Friday at BRKR Bhavan, Finance Minister T Harish Rao directed officials to send SMSes that the crop loans up to Rs 50,000 have been waived off with the Chief Minister’s name.

Besides, SMSes would be sent that the farmers are eligible for fresh loans. Once, the loans were waived, fresh crop loans should be provided to the farmers, Harish told the bankers. The CM would formally announce the crop loan waiver up to Rs 50,000 on August 15 and it would be implemented from the following day, Harish said. Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, Principal Finance Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and others were present in the meeting. Meanwhile, the State government on Friday released Rs 800 crore for Rythu Bima (insurance to farmers) for this year.