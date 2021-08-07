MoS Nityanand Rai attends passing-out parade of 144 IPS officers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The much-awaited passing-out parade of the 2019 batch IPS officers was held at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad on Friday. Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai was the chief guest at the event. The parade was led by batch topper Ranjeetha Sharma of the Rajasthan cadre.

Addressing the graduating officers, Rai said, “People of this nation wish that you (police officers) work to strengthen the pillars of the Constitution and it’s only possible when you work with transparency, integrity, humility, courage, teamwork and have the courage to stand for truth. If you want to be a good officer, your attitude and approach, persona and behaviour should be of the highest standards.”