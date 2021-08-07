STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nightmare at AC Reddy Nagar, district admin forcibly shifts beneficiaries to double-bedroom houses without basic infrastructure

About 200 families are suffering due to lack of basic infrastructure at the govt 2BHK colony

The recently inaugurated 2BHK colony at Shamirpet village. Those living here were displaced from Jangaon town for the construction of a new collectorate building

By  U Mahesh
Express News Service

JANGAON: In an extremely inhumane act, the Jangaon district administration has forcibly shifted eligible beneficiaries to double-bedroom houses that lack basic infrastructure.Alleging that most of these houses have not been provided water or power supply, the beneficiaries pointed out that they were living in the grip of fear. Though the beneficiaries have been staging protests, raising slogans against the local MLA and the State government, for the past five days, the authorities concerned have not responded till date.

It may be mentioned here that the State government constructed about 200 double bedroom houses in 25 blocks, spread over six acres, at Shamirpet village on the outskirts of Jangaon mandal. The district administration officials and local MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy handed over the title deed documents to eligible families about two months back. Meanwhile, the beneficiary families named the colony ‘AC Reddy Nagar’. 

Soon after its inauguration, the district officials, reportedly, shifted all 200 families to the colony without ensuring basic infrastructure.With no power or water supply, the residents are scared to live in these houses. After spending daytime in these ill-equipped houses, most beneficiaries go to their relatives’ houses, in the town itself, for sleeping.

Speaking to Express, P Anitha, one of the residents, alleged that the District Collector and the local MLA were well aware about the situation.They occupied houses before completion of works: MLAWhen contacted, Yadagiri Reddy said the beneficiaries started living in the colony before the completion of all works. 

“These families were displaced from AC Reddy Nagar in the town for the construction of the new collectorate building. Soon after the families agreed to vacate their houses, the officials promised to allot them new 2BHKs. As per this, we started constructing a 2BHK colony at Shamirpet village. Almost 80 per cent of works have already been completed. However, before they could expedite the remaining works and carry out allotment process, the beneficiaries started living in these houses. Hence, the authorities were forced to hand over the title deed documents immediately, while promising to finish the remaining works as soon as possible,” he said. The local legislator also mentioned that the issue has been brought to the notice of the District Collector and it will be resolved soon.

Comments

