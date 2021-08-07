STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

No dip in property registrations after hikes in Telangana

Property registrations have been going up in Telangana even after the State government increased its stamp fee and the land value by more than 400 per cent.

Published: 07th August 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Property registrations for June 2021 were 39 per cent higher than June 2019.

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Property registrations have been going up in Telangana even after the State government increased its stamp fee and the land value by more than 400 per cent. Following the increase of registrations, senior officials of the Registration & Stamps Department feel that people prefer to invest their savings by purchasing immovable properties.

According to officials, the revenue of the Registration & Stamps Department crossed at least `700 crore during the month of July by performing registrations at all Sub Registration Offices (SROs). “Approximately `700 crore transactions were done in July by doing several property registrations and collecting stamp fee as per the revised fee structure. Even as the government increased stamp fee and revised its land value, there was no dip in buyers,” said officials. 

Buyers have shown their interest in purchasing open plots, commercial properties and residential places by investing their money. “It’s clearly indicated that people are interested in investing their savings in purchasing properties in the State and city,” said officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Property registration Telangana
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp