Outrage as 3 lactating mothers jailed over Forest Dept’s plaint in Khammam

The Forest Department is in the centre of a storm after the police, acting on its complaint, arrested 23 people, including three lactating mothers, on attempt to murder charges.

Published: 07th August 2021 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

The tribal women, two of whom are carrying their babies, who were sent to jail owing to an attempt to murder case registered on them based on a complaint by Forest officials

The tribal women, two of whom are carrying their babies, who were sent to jail owing to an attempt to murder case registered on them based on a complaint by Forest officials | EPS

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM:  The Forest Department is in the centre of a storm after the police, acting on its complaint, arrested 23 people, including three lactating mothers, on attempt to murder charges.The police arrested them after the department lodged a complaint at Konijerla police station. As per the complaint, on August 3, a group of people attacked its staff for persuading the former not to raise cotton crops at Yellannasagar village of Konijerla mandal which, they said, belong to the department. The STs and BCs attacked them, causing some of them injuries.

The police arrested the accused and sent them to remand. The arrested people also included 18 women and three lactating mothers along with their infant children, due to which the police action drew flak from several quarters. Among the arrested women are Alapati Kavitha, mother to a three-month-old baby; Kavya, who has an eight-month-old baby and Rani, whose child is one year old.  

COPS’ ACTION DRAWS FLAK 
Among the arrested women are Alapati Kavitha, mother to a three-month-old baby; Kavya, who has an eight-month-old baby and Rani, whose child is one year old. The police action on the women drew flak from several quarters, including from the CPI (ML) New Democracy party 

