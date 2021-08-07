STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Present effective arguments for KRMB meet: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

He also discussed the water allocation made by Bachawat and Brijesh Kumar Tribunals to the State.

Published: 07th August 2021 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed the officials concerned to effectively present arguments in the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) board meetings for the rightful share of waters in both rivers. Rao held a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday and discussed the provisions of the gazette notification issued by the Jal Shakti Ministry with officials. He also discussed the water allocation made by Bachawat and Brijesh Kumar Tribunals to the State.

The CM said that the State government would not go back and fight for its share of water. All irrigation officials and advocates were present at the meeting. The review meeting on irrigation would be continued on Sunday. Irrigation engineer-in-chief C Muralidhar, on Friday, informed the KRMB chairman that officials from Telangana would not be able to attend the Board meeting scheduled on August 9, as they have to attend to court cases on the same day. The KRMB had decided to hold a joint meeting along with the GRMB on August 9 to discuss the provisions of the Jal Shakti gazette notification. 

CM’s decision to stay away from meet to affect State: BJP
BJP State vice president NVSS Prabhakar, on Friday, said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to abstain from the scheduled coordination meetings of the GRMB and KRMB would adversely affect the interests of Telangana. He said that neglecting the irrigation projects in Nalgonda and Mahbubnagar districts came with a danger of forging entitlement in Krishna waters.

Speaking at a press conference, Prabhakar said that due to the thoughtless decisions of the Chief Minister, Telangana was missing an opportunity to raise its voice in the platform, where the State could get justice.
“If there is no argument, how can you (CM) get justice. As the CM demanding for 50 per cent in Krishna water share, why did you agree for 34 per cent in the past,” he asked. He said that the State government was tormenting farmers even though there is abundant water in the Krishna river.

Water allocation
The CM also discussed the water allocation by Bachawat and Brijesh Kumar Tribunals to the State
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Krishna River Management Board Godavari River Management Board KRMB GRMB
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp