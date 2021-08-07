Present effective arguments for KRMB meet: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed the officials concerned to effectively present arguments in the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) board meetings for the rightful share of waters in both rivers. Rao held a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday and discussed the provisions of the gazette notification issued by the Jal Shakti Ministry with officials. He also discussed the water allocation made by Bachawat and Brijesh Kumar Tribunals to the State.

The CM said that the State government would not go back and fight for its share of water. All irrigation officials and advocates were present at the meeting. The review meeting on irrigation would be continued on Sunday. Irrigation engineer-in-chief C Muralidhar, on Friday, informed the KRMB chairman that officials from Telangana would not be able to attend the Board meeting scheduled on August 9, as they have to attend to court cases on the same day. The KRMB had decided to hold a joint meeting along with the GRMB on August 9 to discuss the provisions of the Jal Shakti gazette notification.

CM’s decision to stay away from meet to affect State: BJP

BJP State vice president NVSS Prabhakar, on Friday, said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decision to abstain from the scheduled coordination meetings of the GRMB and KRMB would adversely affect the interests of Telangana. He said that neglecting the irrigation projects in Nalgonda and Mahbubnagar districts came with a danger of forging entitlement in Krishna waters.

Speaking at a press conference, Prabhakar said that due to the thoughtless decisions of the Chief Minister, Telangana was missing an opportunity to raise its voice in the platform, where the State could get justice.

“If there is no argument, how can you (CM) get justice. As the CM demanding for 50 per cent in Krishna water share, why did you agree for 34 per cent in the past,” he asked. He said that the State government was tormenting farmers even though there is abundant water in the Krishna river.

Water allocation

