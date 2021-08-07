RTC official obstructs municipal works at Nirmal

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The Nirmal RTC divisional manager (DM) on Friday obstructed works of a shopping complex in Nirmal town taken up by the civic body. DM Anjanyallu contended that the RTC, which owns the land, had not yet given permission for the construction of a shopping complex taken up by the civic body in about two acres of land.

When Municipal Commissioner G Eashwar and other staff went to the construction site on Friday, a war of words ensued between the DM and the chairman. An angry Eashwar wanted the works to resume, but DM said if the works were started forcefully, he would park buses on the spot and even threatened to kill himself in protest.

Anjanayallu alleged that the civic body had not obtained permission from the RTC, Hyderabad. He said recently, officials had said there was a plan to construct a new bus stand on the land, as the existing one was old, for which `10 crore would be sanctioned.However, recently, Endowments Minister A Indrakran Reddy laid the foundation stone for an integrated market on the land, at an estimated cost of `7 crore.On becoming aware of the issue, the police visited the spot and diffused the situation.