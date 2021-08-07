STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
STPs being set up to protect H’sagar, Musi from pollution: KT Rama Rao

Of the sewage water that is being generated every day in the city, 90-94 per cent is going into River Musi, Rama Rao said.

Published: 07th August 2021 08:26 AM

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is taking steps to see that the generated sewage in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits is treated 100 per cent by taking up the construction of the required number of sewerage treatment plants (STP) in different parts of the city as well as to protect water bodies, including Musi river, from sewage pollution, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao said on Friday.

Laying the foundation stone for a major STP with 100 million litres per day (MLD) capacity at Fathenagar, the Minister said that the State government is committed to providing a clean and green environment to future generations.Presently, the city is generating around 1,950 MLD of sewage, of which about 772 MLD (40 per cent) is being treated through the existing 20 STPs, and another 1,200 MLD of sewage is left untreated and the generated sewage is being let off into water bodies, including River Musi.

Minister KT Rama Rao and HMWS&SB MD
M Dana Kishore talk during laying of the
foundation stone of Fathenagar STP on Friday

He recalled the incident where nine people lost their lives by drinking water mixed with sewage at Bholakpur. M Dana Kishore, Managing Director, HMWS&SB, said that the 100-MLD capacity STP at Fathenagar will be taken up at an estimated cost of `230.73 crore. The HMWS&SB has proposed 17 STPs with 376.50 MLD  capacity costing `1,280.87 crore under Hybrid Annuity Mode along Hussainsagar-Kukatpally Nala Catchment.

A Comprehensive Sewerage Master Plan for the construction of 62 STPs along with sewerage network for Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration (HUA) up to Outer Ring Road (ORR) has been submitted. As per government instructions and court orders for the prevention of sewage pollution to Musi, Hussainsagar and other water bodies within GHMC limits, the setting up of STPs has been prioritised.

