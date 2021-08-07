Telangana: CCTV helps rescue kidnapped kid in 24 hours

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CCTV cameras helped the police crack a girl child’s kidnap case in less than 24 hours, rescue the child and arrest the kidnapper at Chandanagar of Cyberabad Commissionerate. The accused Jamshad Laxmi, 40, was planning to sell the child to any couple for a good amount, the police found.

Virnush and Ravitha belonging to Maharashtra, along with their two daughters Adeene Seri, 6, and Sadeene Seri, 3, migrated to the city and were residing in makeshift huts near Lingampally railway station. They made a living by begging.

Meanwhile, Ravitha who has a habit of consuming toddy, consumed a large quantity and slept off on Thursday afternoon, as her children played beside her. Laxmi, who works in the housekeeping department at a private hospital, also came to the toddy compound. She saw the children and their mother. Taking advantage of the situation, she picked up Sadeene and walked away. Later, when Ravitha woke up, she noticed the child missing, searched for her and later lodged a complaint with the police.

A kidnap case was registered and special teams swung into action. Analysis of CCTV footages in the area gave the police a breakthrough. Following the leads, police identified the accused and traced her. They rescued the child from her and arrested her on Friday.