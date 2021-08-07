STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: Woman in labour suffers in cut-off Agency village

Due to lack of roads in remote Agency areas of Mancherial district, a pregnant woman who was in labour had to wait a for a couple of hours before she could reach the nearby hospital.

Ambulance workers and locals shift a pregnant woman to the other side of an overflowing river on a stretcher, to take her to a nearby PHC, on Friday

Ambulance workers and locals shift a pregnant woman to the other side of an overflowing river on a stretcher, to take her to a nearby PHC, on Friday

By Express News Service

ADILABAD:  Due to lack of roads in remote Agency areas of Mancherial district, a pregnant woman who was in labour had to wait a for a couple of hours before she could reach the nearby hospital. The incident happened at Nakallapelli village on Friday.According to villagers, after M Subhadra developed labour pains, her family members started searching for a 108 ambulance. However, all 108 ambulance drivers refused to come to the village as the local river was in spate, cutting off road transportation.

When the woman’s condition deteriorated, the local residents came to her rescue. They arranged for a private vehicle and shifted Subhadra to the river bank. By then, a 108 ambulance arrived at the other side of the river. Noticing that they won’t be able to cross the water body in their vehicle, ambulance staffers J Mahesh and Fareed Ahmed, like selfless heroes, entered the overflowing river holding a stretcher and, with the help of villagers, shifted Subhadra to the other side.

From there, they took the woman to Kotapelli mandal Primary Health Centre (PHC) in the 108 ambulance. Meanwhile, she gave birth to a baby in the vehicle itself. The woman and her infant are currently undergoing treatment at the PHC and doctors said they are both safe.

‘BOTH ARE SAFE NOW’
After they managed to cross the river, the woman was taken to Kotapelli mandal PHC in a 108 ambulance. Meanwhile, she gave birth to a baby in the vehicle itself. Doctors said that they are both safe now

