2 minors on stolen bike break Telangana CM KCR’s convoy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major security breach, two minors, aged 14 and 11, riding a stolen scooter, came in the path of the Chief Minister’s convoy on the NTR Marg on Saturday. The CM was on the way to review Secretariat work at the time of the incident.

The police said the boys were riding towards the PVNR Marg but on seeing the police deployment, switched to the opposite lane due to fear and ended up coming in the convoy’s path.

The police said that the incident did not obstruct the convoy movement and also ruled out any sabotage angle. They finally managed to stop the boys and pulled them aside, and the convoy went ahead without any obstruction.

Inquiries revealed that one of the boys (14) purchased the vehicle for Rs 2,000 from one Raheem. It was also found that the vehicle is involved in a theft case registered in Narsingi of Cyberabad commissionerate.

The police are also verifying the background details of the two boys and have launched a hunt to trace the person who sold them the scooter.