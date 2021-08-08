Eatala flays CM KCR for poor execution of welfare schemes

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Former Minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender flayed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for poor implementation of welfare schemes in the State. He said that the CM had to realise that he was not spending his family fortune on the scheme, but was spending the taxpayer’s money.

He, along with his wife Jamuna and Huzurabad segment in-charge AP Jithender Reddy, participated in the National Handloom Day programme in Jammikunta on Saturday. He told the people that they should make use of the offers and schemes from the TRS but vote for the BJP only.

The BJP leader said that it was only after his resignation that the CM came out of his farmhouse and started implementing pending schemes. He also demanded a Rs 3,116 incentive for unemployed youth in the State.

Rajender welcomed the Dalit Bandhu scheme, but said that people from other communities were also suffering from poverty and should be given Rs 10 lakh. He challenged the CM to implement the scheme across the State before the Huzurabad byelection if he cared at all about the people.

He recollected that he had purchased sewing machines with his own money and distributed them to women in the Huzurabad segment.