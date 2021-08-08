Expedite Secretariat building works: Telangana CM KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inspected the ongoing construction of works Secretariat building on Saturday and directed the contracting agency to expedite the works. After the visit to the site, the Chief Minister also held a review with the officials.

He directed the officials to construct drainage for the free flow of floodwaters. CM Rao suggested the contracting agency to procure the required materials in advance and complete the works without any delay.

He inspected the ground floor works, the waiting halls for visitors and gave several suggestions. He also enquired about parking area, helipad and construction of ramps for the differently-abled persons. The ground floor works were almost completed for the multi-storeyed building.

CM HOLDS MARATHON MEETING ON IRRIGATION

For the second consecutive day, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a marathon meeting on irrigation and the inter-state river water issues on Saturday. The CM is said to have discussed the attitude of the Centre and the illegal irrigation projects of AP