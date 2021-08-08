Manhole mishap: Mayor promises 2BHK houses for deceased Manual scavengers' families

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal said on Saturday that she would talk to the District Collector concerned to get double bedroom houses allocated to family members of the two workers who were washed away in a manhole at LB Nagar.

About four days post the mishap, which occurred on Tuesday night, search operations were still going on to trace the body of Ananthaiah at Padmavathi Colony, Saheb Nagar in LB Nagar.

Several workers, drones, boats, rescue teams from Disaster Response Force (DRF) and the GHMC have been pressed into service to trace the body of Ananthaiah in nearby water bodies. His body had not been traced until the last reports came in on Saturday.

The Mayor, who consoled the families of the victims on Saturday, said the GHMC had not instructed authorities to carry out the desilting works at night, and yet the contractor had deployed them at night.

LB Nagar MLA D Sudheer Reddy said GHMC officials had been closely monitoring the rescue operations since the day of the tragedy.

He said 90 pipes had been removed so far during the search for the missing body. Reddy said he was overseeing the rescue operations and would provide appropriate assistance to the deceased families.