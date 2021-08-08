STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Manhole mishap: Mayor promises 2BHK houses for deceased Manual scavengers' families

About four days post the mishap, which occurred on the night of August 3, search operations were still going on to trace the body of Ananthaiah at Padmavathi Colony, Saheb Nagar in LB Nagar.

Published: 08th August 2021 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Manual Scavengers

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Hyderabad Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal said on Saturday that she would talk to the District Collector concerned to get double bedroom houses allocated to family members of the two workers who were washed away in a manhole at LB Nagar.

About four days post the mishap, which occurred on Tuesday night, search operations were still going on to trace the body of Ananthaiah at Padmavathi Colony, Saheb Nagar in LB Nagar. 

Several workers, drones, boats, rescue teams from Disaster Response Force (DRF) and the GHMC have been pressed into service to trace the body of Ananthaiah in nearby water bodies. His body had not been traced until the last reports came in on Saturday.

The Mayor, who consoled the families of the victims on Saturday, said the GHMC had not instructed authorities to carry out the desilting works at night, and yet the contractor had deployed them at night.

LB Nagar MLA D Sudheer Reddy said GHMC officials had been closely monitoring the rescue operations since the day of the tragedy.

He said 90 pipes had been removed so far during the search for the missing body. Reddy said he was overseeing the rescue operations and would provide appropriate assistance to the deceased families.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Hyderabad Manual scavengers Hyderabad manual scavengers
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp